MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Library System is proud to participate in Library Card Sign-Up Month this September as it has in the past to mark the beginning of the school year. Community members of all ages are invited to join us as part of a national effort in ensuring every child signs up for their own library card.
The value of a library card isn’t limited to just September. Throughout the school year, public librarians and library staff will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. Libraries are vital to the homeschool community as well – beyond books, there are many other library resources to add to the homeschool toolbox. From free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available, regardless of your educational setting
This September, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are joining the American Library Association on an adventure to promote the importance of a library card as Library Card Sign-up Month Honorary Chairs. In their new role, they will remind the public that signing up for a library card opens a world of infinite possibilities: libraries offer resources and services that help people pursue their passions and give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond.
The Atlantic County Library System knows library cards help bring great stories to life. From borrowing books, magazines, audiobooks or movies, to enjoying story time or group play, there’s no end to the exciting activities you can access with a library card. It is our mission to offer informational and recreational materials which will educate, enlighten, and enrich the lives of area residents.
The library system includes nine branches located throughout Atlantic County. In addition, the library offers a Books By Mail service and participates in the Interlibrary Loan program. There is no minimum age to have a library card with ACLS. Children 13 and under must have the permission of their parent or legal guardian, showing current form of ID and proof of Atlantic County residency.
To find a location nearest you, visit the Atlantic County Library System at atlanticlibrary.org, and find out more about the American Library Association at ala.org/librarycardsignup.
