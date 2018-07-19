MAYS LANDING — An Oakcrest High School alum and Stockton University graduate is planning a wakeboard competition and a day of summer-themed family events that will benefit two local organizations working toward suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
The 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 21, The Wake Up charity wakeboard competition on Lake Lenape will feature a water slide, bounce houses, a Cornhole tournament, deejay, and food truck.
At times the event will likely feel bittersweet for organizer Vincent Giardino, who will spend the day where he and his cousin Cole Rocap made many memories on the lake where the pair would often enjoy a favorite sport, wakeboarding. Rocap took his own life in February 2016 at age 14.
“Even before I was touched so close by suicide, it was having an impact on my community. It’s had a big effect on me and several people I am close to,” said Giardino. “This is my way of making a positive difference in the community.”
Several suicides have occurred in Hamilton Township in recent years.
Giardino is the founder of a nonprofit organization, The Wake Up Project, which he established in October 2017. He hopes to reduce stigma surrounding suicide and increase awareness on issues related to mental health.
Many of the volunteers who will be helping out with “The Wake Up” are family members of Rocap. The event has support from sponsors such as Wawa, Glen Cove Real Estate, D’Arcy Johnson Day Lawyers and Native Trade.
Chessie Marine, Maryland, is supporting the wakeboard competition by providing a driver and boat, a 2018 Malibu Wakesetter 23 LSV. Wakeboarders can compete in one or more divisions that day. In this sport, a participant rides on a board and performs “tricks” and maneuvers while being towed behind a boat. It is based on a combination of water skiing, snowboarding and surfing.
Many Lake Lenape residents, like Cole, grow up wakeboarding and developing their skills on the water.
“Cole definitely liked wakeboarding more than the average kid on the lake,” recalls Giardino. “He wanted to learn how to flip. When I was teaching him, I started with a heel side back roll, but Cole went for a much harder trick, a toe side front roll. He was tenacious, determined.”
With a heavy heart, but in the spirit of community unity and celebration of life, Giardino hopes that Wake Up will bring together residents in a way that may support others. His event will benefit Active Minds, the campus wellness center at Stockton University.
Funds also will be shared with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, specifically for a class the agency offers called Mental Health First Aid. Through the class, participants learn how to identify warning signs and respond to an individual in crisis. One class focuses on youth; an adult version is also offered.
There is no charge to attend The Wake Up, but donations are welcomed.
For more information on the event, call Giardino at 287-9470 or see thewakeupp.com. Registration for competitors is at thewakeupp.com/registration. Fee is $60 to sign up.