HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Last fall, Carol Devlin, a 20-year resident of the township, volunteered to lead a tour during the annual Ghost Tours in Mays Landing. That experience led her to suggest to members of the Township of Hamilton Historical Society that a heritage tour of downtown Mays Landing might be a popular attraction.
She did not receive much feedback until recently, when some members of the group suggested she would be the perfect person to lead the tours. Devlin agreed and dove into the history of the town.
“I had three weeks to put something together, so I did a lot of Googling,” she said. “I spent about 10 to 12 hours a day researching the history of Mays Landing.”
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Forty-nine percent of the properties on the Black Horse Pike from the Eg…
Following her preparation, the society scheduled four weeks of July Heritage Walks, which take place on each Saturday of the month.
“It has been challenging to condense 350 years of history into a two-hour presentation,” Devlin said.
The walking tour explores the history of the Atlantic County Courthouse on Main Street, shipping at the bulkhead across from Gaskill Park, the rail system that ran through Mays Landing, the old cotton mill and the role of the churches.
A walking tour is right up Devlin’s alley as she is the self-taught developer of the fitness website thephitstore.com.
“Hence the reason I’ve incorporated fitness into the historical walks,” she said.
Mays Landing resident Sue Marx was one of the first to take the tour.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Balic Winery in Mays Landing hosted its annual Summer Festival on Saturd…
“I found Carol Devlin to be a very engaging tour guide,” she said. “She had many anecdotes and some of the names of the areas I hadn't heard before. There was a history of the cotton mill of which I was unaware. It was a real company town back then. She was a good listener, too. I would recommend this tour to any resident or visitor.”
Attendees are urged to come in comfortable walking gear and bring a water bottle. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Reservations can be made by calling 609-909-9028. The final tours take place starting at the fountain in War Memorial Park on Main Street at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 21 and 28.