Weymouth United Methodist Church celebrated its 214th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 29.
It was a very nice celebration with forty people and Pastor Al Moir and special guest organist, Dr. Nancy Rawlins. The first half hour, we sang favorite hymns selected by the audience, and then there was a short scripture lesson and prayer, followed by a beautiful solo sung by Pastor Al.
Then Dr. Rawlins played a couple of special hymns she selected for the occasion. Virginia Gale gave a short presentation on the long history of the church. She also asked each attendee to stand and give their name, where they were from, and awarded prizes to the person who drove the furthest (Dias Creek), and the youngest, and the oldest, and others. It was great way to recognize and thank the many people who had come from near and far to help celebrate our little church.
Everyone sang out for the last hymn, which was "When the Saints Come Marching In" and stayed after to enjoy refreshments and fellowship before heading out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.