The Current of Mays Landing & Township of Hamilton

William Davies Middle School Announces Fourteenth Annual Ladies’ Tea

On Friday, March 22, the William Davies Middle School will be hosting its Fourteenth Annual Ladies’ Tea in recognition of Women’s History Month. This event provides the opportunity for approximately 60 young ladies in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades to network with successful professional women who come from diverse backgrounds. The theme this year, “She needed a hero, so that’s what she became.” delivers the inspirational message to young female students to continue their education and achieve their dreams.

The William Davies Middle School Library will once again transform into a charming setting for a tea social. The morning events include an elegant brunch, a table etiquette lesson and an opportunity for the ladies to meet with each of the invited women. Sponsors of the Fourteenth Annual Ladies’ Tea include the Harrah’s of Atlantic City with linens and table settings, Hamilton Township Education Association, Green Garden Teas, Davies Dragon Pride Committee, Davies Book Store, Floral Simplicity, and WAWA Community Cares.

The event will commence at approximately 9 a.m. and continue until 12:30 p.m. The William Davies Middle School is proud to host this successful young womens’ motivational event.

