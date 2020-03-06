In celebration of Student Art Month, the William Davies Middle School will hold its annual student art exhibition through March 30 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave. The exhibit is open during regular library hours and features works by 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade students. Student artists and their families are invited to a reception in their honor from 7 to 8 p.m. March 11, sponsored by the Hamilton Township Education Association PRIDE.
William Davies Middle School celebrates Student Art Month at library
