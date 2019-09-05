The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce will host a 3-hour workshop called Grow with Google, led by speaker Randi Penfil, from 9 a.m. to noon Wedneday, Sept. 11, at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point.
The cost to attend is $25 per person. Grow with Google is an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms and services to help people and businesses grow.
Participants will learn how to find their business online and how to promote their business using search engine optimization and smart campaigns in Google ads. Best practice discussions include: improving your website’s visibility in Google’s organic search results on all devices; advertising your business on Google; create or claim your Google My Business listing; manage your business info across Google search and maps; use Google My Business to connect with potential customers and create a free website using the info from your business listing.
Randi Penfil is a speaker for the Grow with Google partner program. She has more than 20 years of experience helping small businesses and nonprofits improve their digital marketing. As a professional speaker and trainer, Randi has educated thousands of small-business operators and entrepreneurs. Before becoming a Google-supported trainer, Randi educated and trained SMBs for Constant Contact as the Mid-Atlantic regional development director. She brings enthusiasm and experience to every workshop and conversation about digital marketing. Her passion is helping small businesses take control of their digital footprint.
To register and for more information, see business.acchamber.com/events.
