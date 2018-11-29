'A Charlie Brown Christmas' concert

SOMERS POINT — The South Jersey Jazz Society will host a very special jazz Christmas concert
The concert will feature the music made famous by the TV special "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Performing will be the Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band with special guest vocalist Cathy Rocco.
The Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward 16-piece big band is made up of some of the premier jazz artists in the tri-state area. Joining the band for this holiday celebration will be Resonance Record artist Cathy Rocco. Rocco’s stylistic interpertations create a solid interaction with the melody and are uniquely hers.
"The Charlie Brown Christmas" featured the music of pianist and composer Vince Guaraldi. The music and the TV special have become a perfect blend of jazz and the holiday spirit.
The concert will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Greate Bay Country Club on Mays Landing Road. It will be preceeded by a holiday buffet.
Admission is $40 and includes the buffet. Part of the event's proceeds will benefit the South Jersey Jazz Society’s Scholarship Program.
For more information or tickets, see southjerseyjazz.org or call 609-927-6677.