With the one of the largest crabbing tourney taking place last weekend in Somers Point, it inspired me and reminded me how much I enjoy catching and eating crabs. Many of you know of, or might have heard of, my “Bay Rat” youthful activities growing up in my hometown. I encourage those that do not to search “Joe Molineaux” and “Bay Rat” on the web.
Part of growing up Bay Rat, specifically in Somers Point, meant there was a good chance you were also a crabber. From an early age, I remember my father would take my younger brother and I out crabbing in the bay. We somehow always managed to capture enough crabs to enjoy a great meal. While the meals would take the forms of crab cakes or simply shelling the crabs after steaming them, the hunt for the crabs, time spent learning and enjoying the bay, and time spent with family was always a great part of the experience.
There are quite a few “lessons” I learned while crabbing. Some were taught by family members and friends, while others were more self-learned. Many of these lessons can apply to other activities and life in general.
The following are lessons I specifically learned while crabbing that most certainly can be applied to business. While one of the most important lessons was to be patient, here is an additional half dozen other crabbing-inspired business tips and lessons:
Have a plan: Just like most things in life and business, having a plan and working that plan it a good thing. While they say the early bird gets the worm, a well-planned and executed day of crabbing can mean the difference between success and failure. The same holds true for a day of business.
Location, location, location: Realtors have claimed this term for their own. But the key to catching large amounts of the bay’s clawed creature comes down to knowing the best (and little known) spots to catch them. Business can boom or bust based on location, and so can your crabbing experience.
Changing currents and tides: It is not too difficult of a concept to grasp, but there is a science to it. The tides, along with the currents that affect the bays around our region, most definitely affect the ability to be successful when crabbing. Know the ebbs and flow, along with reading tide charts, and understand the currents. This column is called “Business Currents” for a reason. It is important to know as much as you can about potentially changing environments when it comes to crabbing and business.
Use the right equipment ... : Whether you are using store-bought traps, nets, or simply string with bait on it, always try to use the right equipment. In business, having access to the right equipment may help your business run more efficiently and effectively. Growing up, I have to admit we did not always have the right equipment while crabbing.
... or use what you have: They say necessity is the mother of invention. As we floated throughout the dock areas of the Somers Point Bayfront with the goal of catching as many crabs as possible, my friends and I invented our fair share of unique ways to catch the elusive prey. I have to believe it helped us all develop our minds and creativity.
Keepers are the goal: Finally, it is important to remember that not every crab caught is a “keeper.” “Keeper” means the crab is of a size that allows you to legally keep it. The same can be said for customers in your business. Some customers may not be ready to do business with you or have not yet grown to appreciate your product or service. If you are patient (just like when crabbing), these customers may become keepers!
So there you have it, a half-dozen business tips and lessons inspired by my days spent crabbing on the bay in Somers Point.