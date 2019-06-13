A hero’s welcome — Northfield students greet veterans returning from D.C.

NORTHFIELD — On the eve of D-Day, it was a hero’s welcome at the Northfield Community School. A police escort, sirens blaring, fire trucks with the flag whipping in the rain and wind as it hung from the snorkel high above the parking lot, and dozens of students, parents and supporters welcomed the ten veterans and their escorts who were part of this years Honor Flight of South Jersey.
Organizer Mary Ann Devine, of Petersburg, a teacher at Northfield Community School, has been taking veterans along with chaperones to Washington, D.C., to see the monuments, some that were built in honor of soldiers just like them who put on a uniform to help their country. Devine organizes the Cape May and Atlantic county veterans for the trip and connects with a larger group at Williamstown High School each trip.
The veterans represent every branch of the military and come from across the region. This year, all of the veterans but one were Vietnam era veterans. The other veteran, Charles F. McFadden, of Linwood, is a veteran of the Korean conflict. The Vietnam veterans included Charles E. Broxton, of Atlantic City; Ann Louise Dietz, of Ocean View; Robert Fusco of Absecon; Peter A. Hecht, of Galloway Township; Edward W. Kennedy, of Seaville; Lawrence J. Kropilak, of Egg Harbor Township; Ronald L. Mathis, of Northfield; James J. Seery, of Absecon; and Dennis F. Walsh, of Egg Harbor Township. The guardians on the Honor Flight trip that make it possible to take all the veterans include Devine; Cheryl Eisele, of Petersburg; Judith Fusaro, of Ocean View; Thomas McFadden, of Northfield; Joseph E. Ryan, of Egg Harbor City; Timothy Taylor, of Marmora; and Kimberly Yoder-Notaro, of Egg Harbor Township.
Honor Flight began in 2005, shortly after the completion of the massive World War II memorial in Washington. The mission of the group is to transport America’s veterans to visit the memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of people like themselves and their friends. A nonprofit, Honor Flight is meant to honor all veterans for their sacrifices. According to honorflight.org, since 2005 more than 220,000 veterans have had the chance to visit the memorials in Washington. The trip is free, and if you ask some of the veterans, the benefits are priceless.
Ron Mathis, of Northfield, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1965 to 1992. He made the honor flight trip June 5. Mathis said he was shocked to see so many people out to greet him and the rest of the group when they pulled into Northfield at the end of a long day.
“This was an unbelievable day,” Mathis said. “When we walked into Williamstown High School with the kids lining the hallways clapping for us and cheering, it was just more than I would have thought possible. I was really touched by the gesture.”
Honor Flight is supported by donations. Veterans making the trip to Washington do not pay. The chaperones that accompany the veterans do pay a nominal fee for the trip.
The students that lined up for the arrival of the veterans were armed with flags and hand-made posters and cheered as the veterans disembarked from the bus they were riding in.
Fifth-grader Molly Carlton said she was there with her flag because, “I wanted to say thank you to the veterans for everything they have done for us.”
To learn more about Honor Flight, see honorflight.org. To learn more about Honor Flight South Jersey, see sjhonorflight.org