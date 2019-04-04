A place for everyone at Mainland

LINWOOD — A quick glance across the gym at Mainland Regional High School and it was clear that age and ability had nothing to do with the second annual Student Council sponsored Inclusion Day, where fun and sportsmanship were clearly the order of the day.
The gym was open for local kids as well as members of 21 Down, an organization that works with children with Down Syndrome and their families and clients of The Arc of Atlantic County.
Organized by MRHS sophomore Clayton Sands, the idea was to plan a day where everyone who wanted to work on basketball skills, run an obstacle course, dance, play games, get their face painted or just hang out and watch was welcome to do so. Student Council members, coaches and others volunteered to work at the different stations and to be mentors for many of the visitors to the gym.
Sands said the idea behind Inclusion Day came from his friendship with Declan Sandilands, also a sophomore at Mainland. Sandilands has Down Syndrome and he also has a legion of friends.
“Declan has been my friend since we were kids, and he loves to play basketball, and he loves to be a part of everything, just like everyone else,” said Sands. “When Declan smiles, he makes everyone around him smile. He really is a special person. So why not plan a day that includes everyone, no matter what their abilities are? Student Council and the school administration were great in helping this day come together.”
Mary Moyer, director of development and community outreach for The Arc of Atlantic County said, “Events like this are important to raise awareness about people with developmental disabilities and the importance of including them in everyday activities,” Moyer said. “They want the same things we all want: friends, to be included, to have jobs and to be a part of the community.”
She was very happy to see smiles on so many of The Arc of Atlantic County clients who participated in Mainland’s Inclusion Day.
Michael Costello, of Ventnor Heights, is a Special Olympics competitor and a client at The Arc of Atlantic County. His sister Jennifer brought him to the high school and he gave two thumbs up to Inclusion Day. Basketball was his favorite activity of the day.
Christine Sands-Bennet, mother of Sands, volunteered at Inclusion Day.
Asked about her son organizing Inclusion Day, Sands-Bennet said, “Since Clayton was young, we tried to teach him that working with others is just part of life. He is a self-starter and really just had this idea and ran with it and got others excited to put together a day where everyone could be connected and just have fun.”