Dear Freshmen,
High school is definitely an adventure. Word of advice: change is going to happen. Make the best of it. I’ve seen so many people, even close friends, change just to fit in with the “popular” kids. This is one of those things where you need to ask yourself: Is it worth it? These four years are going to fly by. I hope during your time in high school that you change, but that you change for you, not for other people. You won’t find who you are if you’re too busy pretending to be someone you’re not. You’re not going to just figure yourself out overnight. Some people find what they like and who they want to be early in their high school career; others don’t figure it out till after college. And that’s OK. If you like something, own it. Don’t hide behind a mask when someone disagrees with what you like. Everyone has their own opinions, but don’t change yours just to please others.
Go after every opportunity that comes your way. Take risks! Ask out the cute boy/girl in your history class, go to parties, take that advanced class, and when people say you can’t do something, do it twice and take pictures. Sometimes you need to be willing to put it all out there, even if that means it might not go as planned. I suggest joining a club or sport. It’s a good way to make friends and have fun.
Sometimes friendships get harder the older you get. You’ll make new friends but you’ll also lose friends you never thought you would. Having a “friend” who constantly puts you down, fights with you, and tells you your feelings are invalid, well, that’s not a friend. Don’t be afraid to want to take a break from your friends either, especially if you spend every second of the day with them; it’s OK to need a break. Also, don’t spend your high school years obsessing over complicated things. If you find someone who makes you happy, that’s good, but don’t stress over it. Just enjoy your time in high school.
Your grades are important. You should focus on your classes and maintaining good grades, but don’t forget to be a teenager and live a little. You don’t need to stress over one bad grade or one missed homework; just don’t make it a habit. The last piece of advice I want to give you: Be nice to every single person you meet. Obviously you don’t need to like or be friends with everyone, but the way you treat others says a lot about you. So always be nice!
Sincerely, A Sophomore
