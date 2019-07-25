The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club, in cooperation with the South Jersey Jazz Society, presents a special afternoon of crabs and jazz on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road, Somers Point. Appearing will be the Bob Ferguson trio.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted. Along with the great hard shell crabs that will be featured, a full array of food and drink will also be available for purchase. Seating is limited so make sure you show up early for this day of “Crab and Jazz on a Summer’s Afternoon.”
For more information, call 609-233-1820.