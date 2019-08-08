NORTHFIELD — The sounds of Chicago and Johnny Cash were on the breeze Tuesday evening at Birch Grove Park, where popular cover band Plaid Salmon put on a great show for the crowd during the Northfield Cultural Committee's summer concert series. Making the evening sweeter was the Friends of Birch Grove Park scooping ice cream and all the toppings for the annual ice cream social.
The crowd enjoyed the sounds of Plaid Salmon and its big brass section while enjoying ice cream sundaes. The funds raised by the ice cream social benefit Birch Grove Park.
The next summer concert in Birch Grove Park will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, featuring Mel and Tony.