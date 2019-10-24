SOMERS POINT — If it moves, there was a chance it might be part of the fifth annual Horsepower by the Bay Car and Boat Show along Bay Avenue in Somers Point. More than 150 vehicles as well as boats, military vehicles, and even a few motorcycles packed the Shore Medical Center parking lot. The day was just about perfect for the car and boat show that featured vendors offering local services, a live radio broadcast and food as well as a swap meet with tables filled with car-related goods.
Car shows like Horsepower by the Bay allow big kids to have some fun and show off their toys. Suzie and Gregg Deininger drove their 1955 pink and white Chevy Bel Aire in from Mays Landing for the show. Decked out like they had just pulled up to Arnold’s Drive In from “Happy Days.” Gregg is only too happy to share the journey of ‘Pinke’, the name the couple has given the car. “I bought the car, or really the frame of the car for $1,500 and have done all of the work with a buddy,” the proud owner claimed.
Paul Jeffries of Northfield said he has done all of the engine restoration himself on his navy blue 1957 Ford Thunderbird. He said he is retired and loves working on the car. Jim Smith of Deptford drove his red and white 1959 Ford Galaxie in for the show in hopes of talking with someone who knew the original owner of the car. “I knew I wanted to buy a classic car and was not sure what I wanted. I was like a kid in a candy shop and then I saw this car and knew it was the one I had to get,” said Smith.
For many of the car owners, the fun of the car show is to talk about restoring the cars, why the car is special and running into old friends who share the same interests. John Medica of Egg Harbor Township has a real classic, a 1972 red Triumph. “I had a new one in 1972 and I regret that I ever sold it. A few years ago, I saw this one and wanted to enjoy it again,” said Medica.
While Horsepower by the Bay is a fun and friendly car show it serves several purposes by bringing a big crowd into Somers Point for the day and because it raises funds for the Somers Point Historical Society.
Members of the Horsepower Pit Crew did the judging for the car show and had some tough choices.
Pit Crew’s Choice: Paul Jeffries-1957 Thunderbird
Best Boat: Howard Baseman-CVX 18 Glastron 1983
People’s Choice: Ray Ryan-1957 Ford Fairlane 500
Best Chevy: Robert Sliwecki-1966 Impala
Best Mopar: Ken Portnoy-1997 Jeep TJ 6000R
Best Foreign Car: Jim and Barbara Hill-1987 Porsche
Best of Show: Tom Mitchell-The Black Beauty, 1966 Chrysler Imperial
