Appointments, oaths of office highlight Somers Point annual reorganization

SOMERS POINT — Council Chambers were filled to capacity Friday, Jan. 4, as City Council held its annual reorganization meeting.

Sworn in for three-year terms were Republican Councilmen Howard Dill who is beginning his fourth term in office and Ron Meischker, who begins his first full three-year term.

Also sworn in was Councilman Sean McGuigan, who will return as president of the council, with Dennis Tapp earning the members' votes for president pro tempore.

The Somers Point Fire Department was there in force to support their officers, who were appointed at the meeting. Michael R. Sweeney will complete his term at the end of 2019. James Somers is the deputy fire chief. Michael Corbo and Jay Loder are the assistant fire chiefs and Robert Fehn and Patrick Winkler are captains. The lieutenants for the department are Timothy Welsch and Robert Blaine. The fire marshal is Robert Blumberg and assistant fire marshal is Graeme Ayers. The safety officers for the fire department are Kimball Feinstein and Michael Iannace.

Council President Sean McGuigan thanked all of the firefighters for giving up family time and meals to keep the residents safe. “Thank you for what you do, for running into buildings as we are all running out of them. You help to make Somers Point a great place to live.”

Mayor Jack Glasser appointed the members of the city’s emergency management team: Coordinator Phil Gaffney and Deputy Coordinators Peggy Regina and Rob Cozen. He also remembered long time Neil Regina who passed away in 2018 for being a dedicated volunteer.

For the past four years Somers Point has had the distinction of having a poet laureate, Maria Provenzano. She read her original poem about the city as her final performance. She and her husband are moving out of the city and she can no longer hold the title.

Provenzano was honored by Mayor Glasser with a proclamation for sharing her talents with the city through the arts commission, sharing her talents in the schools and businesses around the city and for bringing recognition to Somers Point.

