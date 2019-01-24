Arts Commission seeks Somers Point poet laureate

SOMERS POINT — The Arts Commission of Somers Point is looking for a qualified poet to fill the position of poet laureate in the city.
The position of poet laureate was created by City Council in 2015. Maria Provenzano has held the position for two terms ending in 2018.
The mission of the Arts Commission is to provide, promote and cultivate the arts in Somers Point. Establishing a poet laureate is part of this mission and demonstrates that Somers Point supports art and culture and serves as an advocate for the appreciation of literary arts through poetry.
“This is a unique program, especially for a small city like Somers Point; however, it offers great possibilities to bring attention to our city by promoting literary arts through public events and through partnership with our rich community resources. The arts commission and the city look forward to naming a new poet laureate and to continue to provide another opportunity to bring public art to Somers Point residents and visitors,” said Kathleen Arleth, chair of the Somers Point Arts Commission.
Interested and qualified poets who reside or work in Somers Point should go to somerspointgov.org, click on "City Solicitations," and "Poet Laureate Application" to download the request for qualifications for the poet laureate. Qualified poets who wish to respond should submit three copies of the document in an envelope clearly marked “Somers Point Arts Commission-RFQ for Poet Laureate” to Somers Point City Hall, 1 W. New Jersey Ave., Somers Point, NJ 08244.
The RFQs must be received in the Office of the City Administrator no later than 10 am Friday, March 1, at which time they will be publicly opened and acknowledged.
Any questions in regard to the request for qualifications for poet laureate can be addressed to Arleth at somerspointarts@gmail.com using Poet Laureate Request in the subject line.