Atlantic Cape Community College to honor President’s Distinguished Alumni award recipients

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation honored eight 2019 recipients of the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award on April 23 at Careme’s Restaurant in the Academy of Culinary Arts.

Established in 2010, the President’s Distinguished Alumni Award has been presented annually to graduates of Atlantic Cape who have differentiated themselves through professional, public, or community-based  accomplishments. The new 2019 honorees truly represent Atlantic Cape’s mission and serve as exemplary role models for our current and future students.

Distinguished alumni recipients along with their family members enjoyed a four-course meal prepared by the students of the Academy of Culinary Arts and were presented with the President’s Distinguished Alumni award medallions and certificates of appreciation.

The 2019 40th anniversary recipients are Chad Affrunti, ’05, of Atco; Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, ’79, of Ocean City; Bert Lopez, ’81, of Atlantic City; and Deputy Chief James Sarkos, ’96, of Linwood.

The 2019 Top Four Under 40 recipients are Felix Contreras-Castro, ’14 of Galloway Township; Nathan Evans Jr., ’15, of Mays Landing; James Hennessey, ’00 of Egg Harbor Township; and Toshira Maldonado-McIntosh, ’08, of Mays Landing.

This year’s recipients will also be recognized at Atlantic Cape’s commencement May 23 by college President Barbara Gaba.

For more information about the Atlantic Cape Alumni Association and activities for alumni, contact Kristin Jackson at kjackson@atlantic.edu or 609-463-3621.

