Atlantic County Library events

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS
Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point will have a crafting program on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 from 11 am-3 pm for ages 5 and older. Come decorate a flower pot and plant seeds. All supplies will be provided. Let the seeds bloom in the library and then come back to pick up your pot during the first week of May. Makes a great Mother's Day gift!
CHESS CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point will hold a chess club on Tuesdays, April 16 and 30 from 4-7 pm. All ages are invited to the challenge of playing a friendly game of chess along with others.
TOT TALES
Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point invites little ones between the ages of 1- 4 to its young storytime activity every Wednesday, April 10-May 29 at 10 am. Come enjoy sto- ries, songs, snacks and an easy craft. Siblings are always welcome to attend! Please advise of any food allergies.
APRIL IN PARIS MOVIE EVENT
Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point invites ages 4 and up to see a Pixar ani- mated movie about a rat-turned-chef in Paris on Saturday, April 13 at 2 pm. Light refreshments will be served; please advise the library staff of any food allergies.
PIZZA AND A MOVIE NIGHTS
Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point hosts monthly family movie nights on Tuesdays, April 23 and May 21 at 6 pm. Ages 5 and up are welcome, and pizza is served during the movie. Please advise the library staff of any food allergies.The movies are rated PG; call the branch at 609-927-7113 for film titles.
THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB
Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point hosts a monthly book club on Thursdays, April 18 and May 16 at 6:30 pm. All adults and teens are welcome to join in the sparkling con- versation. In April, the group will discuss The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George, and May’s selection will be announced.
Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point is located at 801 Shore Road, and may be reached by calling 609-927-7113.