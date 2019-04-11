Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Atlantic County Library events

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS

Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point will have a crafting program on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 from 11 am-3 pm for ages 5 and older. Come decorate a flower pot and plant seeds. All supplies will be provided. Let the seeds bloom in the library and then come back to pick up your pot during the first week of May. Makes a great Mother's Day gift!

CHESS CLUB

Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point will hold a chess club on Tuesdays, April 16 and 30 from 4-7 pm. All ages are invited to the challenge of playing a friendly game of chess along with others.

TOT TALES

Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point invites little ones between the ages of 1- 4 to its young storytime activity every Wednesday, April 10-May 29 at 10 am. Come enjoy sto- ries, songs, snacks and an easy craft. Siblings are always welcome to attend! Please advise of any food allergies.

APRIL IN PARIS MOVIE EVENT

Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point invites ages 4 and up to see a Pixar ani- mated movie about a rat-turned-chef in Paris on Saturday, April 13 at 2 pm. Light refreshments will be served; please advise the library staff of any food allergies.

PIZZA AND A MOVIE NIGHTS

Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point hosts monthly family movie nights on Tuesdays, April 23 and May 21 at 6 pm. Ages 5 and up are welcome, and pizza is served during the movie. Please advise the library staff of any food allergies.The movies are rated PG; call the branch at 609-927-7113 for film titles.

THIRD THURSDAY BOOK CLUB

Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point hosts a monthly book club on Thursdays, April 18 and May 16 at 6:30 pm. All adults and teens are welcome to join in the sparkling con- versation. In April, the group will discuss The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina George, and May’s selection will be announced.

Atlantic County Library System/Somers Point is located at 801 Shore Road, and may be reached by calling 609-927-7113.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.