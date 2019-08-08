MILLBURN — The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey announced five winners for its fifth annual Don’t Get Hooked on Drugs Online NJ Family Fishing Tournament.
Carl Cocozza and Vince Miranda of Atlantic County were among the five randomly selected winners of the competition. Each winner will receive a $100 gift card.
The tournament ran from July 19 to 28 and encouraged families to head outdoors and spend the day fishing at a lake, river or ocean. This year, there were 23 photos submitted in the contest.
It is crucial for parents to frequently interact and engage in discussion with their children, as it can be a helpful factor in substance use prevention. Children who communicate regularly with their parents about their daily activities are 67 percent less likely to be involved in substance abuse than children who have little or no communication, according to research conducted by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.
“The Don't Get Hooked on Drugs Online NJ Family Fishing Tournament gave families the perfect opportunity to initiate conversation and bond together over some summertime fun,” partnership Executive Director Angelo Valente said.
Photos of all participants can be viewed on the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Facebook (@DrugFreeNJ), Twitter (@DrugFreeNJ) and Instagram (@DrugFreeNJ) platforms.