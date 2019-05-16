Avanzar hosts Evening In Spring to honor community heroes

Avanzar held An Evening in Spring to honor heroes in our community at the Atlantic City Country Club on Wednesday, May 8.
This year’s honorees were Kimberly Pack, survivor; D’Arcy Johnson Day, lawyers; Amy Gatto, chairperson of the Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders; Margaret Belfield, MSN, RN., executive vice president and COO AtlantiCare; and Tamu Lane, director of social justice programming for Avanzar.
“This event celebrates the individuals, businesses and community partners who align with our mission of empowering individuals and families by working to secure their physical safety, emotional well-being, individual freedom and economic equality,” Avanzar CEO Claudia Ratzlaff said.
Along with food and fundraising options, including dozens of donated baskets from area businesses, the night was filled with the stories and inspirational thank you messages from both presenters and those being honored. Each of those accepting the awards praised others in the community and those members of the Avanzar team WHO make a real difference every day.