Awards, graduation still ahead in Somers Point — Current Ed

We have had a wonderful year together. We are so honored by our eighth graders and wish them the best in their high school journey ahead.
The following are a list of events that are coming up at the end of the school year:
Eighth grade Awards Ceremony, Jordan Road School, Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m.
Graduation Ceremony, Jordan Road School, Tuesday, June 18, at 6 p.m.
The Somers Point School District wishes everyone a safe and restful summer. We are looking forward to a wonderful 2019-2020 school year.