Mainland, Northfield Community School and Somers Point schools hit the start button on their school year Thursday. No tears, a few anxious grins, but plenty of smiles as schools around the area said so long to summer and hello to the new school year Thursday morning.
Dawes Avenue School and Jordan Road debuted their new pick up and drop off procedure on the first day and it looks to be a solution to the traffic snarls that used to clog the driveway. Parents and guardians are advised to visit the Somers Point School District Facebook page to review the procedures.