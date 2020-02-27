LINWOOD — The smell of fresh pizza baking floats in the air when you turn the corner inside The Exchange in Linwood. That inviting aroma is coming from Bakeria 1010, a recent addition to The Exchange line up of eateries. Michael Fitzick, of Margate, a 2004 Mainland grad, has been making pizza in shops around the area for years.
His first foray into his own business was a series of pop-up pizzerias. He wanted to try and share his brand of pizza with customers but he needed something more stable.
“When we walked in here and saw the space and The Exchange owner, Gerry Bird, made it attractive so we were happy to open Bakeria right here,” Fitzick said. “We have been here for about three months and business has been steady, and we are seeing new customers all the time.”
Bakeria 1010 is a family affair. Michael is the pizza chef and creator. Right alongside him is his wife, Maura, and for a portion of the day the couple's 2-year-old daughter Sofia is there as well. Maura and Michael met when they worked at Valentina’s in Northfield. Maura is from Naples, Italy, but she is learning the ropes, or rather the touch of the dough and the technique in the oven, to create Bakeria’s thick yet airy sour dough crust.
The joy of a happy family together along with making a dish that customers come back for more is a reason for Michael Fitzick to smile. But the fact that he is clean and sober for four years is a point of pride.
“I was in a dark place, failed attempts at rehab, but I did it and I appreciate every day, my beautiful family and I love making pizza that is not like every other pizza. Our pizza is very different and the toppings change. We use the best products available to make the best possible pie,” Fitzick said.
Every morning begins with a sour dough starter from Naples and the dough is made with Fitzick’s special ratio to create a silky-smooth dough that will rise through the morning and be ready to bake.
A customer stopped by for a slice of Bakeria 1010’s margherita pizza. Fresh basil was laid on top, Fitzick brought it out of the oven and finished the slice off with just a touch of extra virgin olive oil and freshly grated parmesan Reggiano cheese. Fitzick said every slice that leaves Bakeria 1010 gets a special touch. He said margherita pizza is the top seller, but other flavors are tantalizing taste buds, size as the mortadella that has fresh slices of the Italian specialty meat with dollops of whipped ricotta, pistachio pesto and pistachio grains.
They also have a vegetarian pie using locally sourced vegetable.
Valentine’s Day the Fitzick’s thought would be slow. “I did not think pizza was the dinner of choice for Valentine’s Day; I was wrong. Our heart shaped pizza flew out the door, and we were sold out,” said Fitzick. “Definitely we will be prepared for next year.”
Fitzick said he has some fun things in the works, teaming up with local brewers but nothing is set in stone. Bakeria 1010 is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The eatery is closed Monday. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, see bakeria1010 or call 609-927-5812.
