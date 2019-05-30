Belhaven band brings home top ratings

LINWOOD — The 102 students of the Belhaven Middle School Band accompanied by 35 parents traveled to Buffalo, New York, to take part in a competition called Music in the Parks.
The band is led by Band Director Nancy Robinson and Assistant Band Director David Lamkin.
The Belhaven group returned with top awards including:
Jazz Band: first place superior rating (superior is the highest rating you can get)
Concert Band: first place superior rating, as well as winning Best Middle School Concert Band Overall award
Esprit de Corps Award: given to only one school at the festival whose band members have the most respectful and best behaved students and parents.