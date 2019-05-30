You are the owner of this article.
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Belhaven band makes the town proud

School halls are normally quiet early in the morning. A gentle calm before the energy of the students and staff fills the schools.

But at Belhaven Middle School, early morning sounds fill the halls from drums, horns, alto saxophones and more! All year long students enter the doors of Belhaven Middle School at 7:45 a.m. for band rehearsal. Students work hard fine-tuning their musical talents bright and early for several months with one performance in mind: their end of the year competition at Music in the Parks.

Each year the Belhaven band looks forward to visiting different places in the country to compete. On a recent weekend, May 15 to 19, the Belhaven Middle School Band finally took its show on the road to Buffalo, New York. A total of 102 students and 35 parents headed up north accompanied by Band Director Nancy Robinson, Assistant Band Director David Lamkin and Principal Susan Speirs. After several days in Buffalo, the Belhaven family returned with awards, accolades, smiles and memories that will last a lifetime!

This year, our band returned with a few souvenirs for our trophy case at Belhaven Middle School. The band received first place wins for Concert Band Superior, Jazz Band Superior, and Overall Concert Band Middle School. Take note – superior is the highest rating that can be received! Not only did the band receive awards for their excellent skills, but they also received the Esprit de Corps award. This honor is bestowed upon the band with the most well behaved and respectful students and parents! The Linwood School District is proud to receive this honor for the second time in Belhaven history! When asked about the band’s successful weekend, Robinson said, “While I was thrilled with the band’s musicality and playing skills at the competition, my proudest moment was when we won the Esprit de Corps award. Learning to become a musician is a great thing, but being a polite, respectful and courteous young adult is even better!”

Students expanded their horizons on this trip with activities other than their competition. They visited Niagara Falls State Park, Teddy Roosevelt Inaugural Site and Buffalo/Eerie Naval Military Park. Last year, students studied the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright in Art and Industrial Technology, so they were sure to visit the Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House on their getaway. A pit stop in Ashland, Pennsylvania, allowed for a coal mine tour to make sure students were experiencing some science standards too!

Check out the Linwood Public Schools’ Facebook page for more information about our band’s successful trip to New York. Facebook showcases our new trophies and a video of our band’s award winning performance in Buffalo!

Important dates: June 14 is Belhaven Field Day; June 17 and 18 are Seaview Field Days; June 17 through 19 are early dismissal days; June 18 is eighth-grade graduation; and June 19 is the last day of school.

