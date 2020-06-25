LINWOOD — The police and firetruck sirens blared through the city Thursday evening to lead the Belhaven eighth-grade graduates on a celebratory car parade prior to their virtual graduation. The car parade mimicked the educational route the students have taken in their years in the Linwood School District, according to fifth-grade teacher, Jennifer Bernadini, one of the organizers of the parade.
The parade started at the Seaview Elementary School where grades kindergarten through fourth are housed. They proceeded to pass in front of Belhaven Middle School, where they were met with a line of cheering teachers and staff and where the Linwood Fire Department had a ladder truck extended across Wabash Avenue. After leaving Belhaven, the car parade wound around the Linwood Arboretum to Mainland Regional High School. The sign in front of the high school congratulated the Belhaven Class of 2020.
The students, all 95 of them, waved to all the teachers and staff cheering them on as they passed Belhaven. The class included one set of triplets and three sets of twins. Many of the cars sported plenty of blue and gold balloons along with signs thanking their teachers and announcing they are proud members of the Class of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.