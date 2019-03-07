Belhaven Lady Falcons basketball team undefeated

Belhaven Lady Falcons Basketball Team completed the season undefeated with 20 wins and 0 losses — winning the Atlantic-Cape Girls Junior High Basketball League.
The Lady Falcons were the champions of the 43rd annual Linwood Holiday Tournament and the 37th annual Northfield Invitational Tournament.
The Belhaven Girls Basketball Team is coached by head coach Marilee Sobrinski and assistant coach Jessica Byrnes.
It was a team effort throughout the season through the leadership of McKenna Pontari, Katie Bretones, and Gabby Cetrone; the rebounding of Angelina Bell and Cecelia Bell; the defense of Gianna Childs and Katie Bretones; and the lead scoring of Ava Mazur and Bella Mazur.