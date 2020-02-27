Belhaven Lady Falcons Basketball Team – Undefeated 20-0

The Belhaven girls basketball team 

 MARILEE SOBRINSKI / provided

LINWOOD — The Belhaven girls basketball team completed the season undefeated with 20 wins and 0 losses — winning the Atlantic-Cape Girls Junior High Basketball League.

The Lady Falcons also were the champions of the 44th annual Linwood Holiday Tournament and the 38th annual Northfield Invitational Tournament.

The Belhaven girls basketball team is coached by head coach Marilee Sobrinski and assistant coach Jessica Byrnes.

The Lady Falcons were led by the teamwork and talent of the nine eighth graders — the defense of Kasey Bretones and Emily Paytas, the lead scoring of Ava Mazur and Bella Mazur, the rebounding of Sydney Stokes and Sadie Kent, the leadership of MacKenzie Miller and Lani Ford; and the positive attitude of Danielle Schlear.

The Lady Falcons basketball team roster

Eighth grade

Kasey Bretones

Lani Ford

Sadie Kent

Ava Mazur

Bella Mazur

MacKenzie Miller

Emily Paytas

Danielle Schlear

Sydney Stokes

Seventh grade

Sofia Day

Sixth grade

Camryn DeMorat

Dilana Erenler

Gia Geraci

Natalie Higbee

Savannah Jones

Ana Kilibarda

Alexa Levy

Maddie Meade

Emma Preissman

Managers: Genevieve Morrison and Kalee Lawrence

