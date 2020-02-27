LINWOOD — The Belhaven girls basketball team completed the season undefeated with 20 wins and 0 losses — winning the Atlantic-Cape Girls Junior High Basketball League.
The Lady Falcons also were the champions of the 44th annual Linwood Holiday Tournament and the 38th annual Northfield Invitational Tournament.
The Belhaven girls basketball team is coached by head coach Marilee Sobrinski and assistant coach Jessica Byrnes.
The Lady Falcons were led by the teamwork and talent of the nine eighth graders — the defense of Kasey Bretones and Emily Paytas, the lead scoring of Ava Mazur and Bella Mazur, the rebounding of Sydney Stokes and Sadie Kent, the leadership of MacKenzie Miller and Lani Ford; and the positive attitude of Danielle Schlear.
The Lady Falcons basketball team roster
Eighth grade
Kasey Bretones
Lani Ford
Sadie Kent
Ava Mazur
Bella Mazur
MacKenzie Miller
Emily Paytas
Danielle Schlear
Sydney Stokes
Seventh grade
Sofia Day
Sixth grade
Camryn DeMorat
Dilana Erenler
Gia Geraci
Natalie Higbee
Savannah Jones
Ana Kilibarda
Alexa Levy
Maddie Meade
Emma Preissman
Managers: Genevieve Morrison and Kalee Lawrence
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.