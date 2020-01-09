010920_lns_soccer Belhaven Lady Falcons Soccer Photo.jpeg

Belhaven Lady Falcons are the Atlantic-Cape Girls Junior High Soccer League champions.

 Marilee Sobrinski / provided

The Lady Falcons ended the season undefeated, winning the Atlantic-Cape Girls Junior High Soccer League championship.

The girls were led this season by nine eighth-graders. The Belhaven Girls Soccer Team is coached by head coach Marilee Sobrinski and assistant coach Angela Buckberg.

The players are as follows:

Eighth-graders:

• Ava Mazur

• Bella Mazur

• Samantha Goldberg

• Kaylee Lawrence

• Lani Ford

• Genevieve Morrison

• Kasey Bretones

• Emily Paytas

• Mackenzie Miller

• Danielle Schlear

Seventh-graders:

• Tyler Connell

• Julia Berger

• Kasey O’Brien

• Abaigh Heffernan

Sixth-graders:

• Maddie Meade

• Savannah Jones

• Isabella Iordanov

• Gia Geraci

• Alexa Levy

• Maggie Albert

• Rewan Mohamed

The managers are Sydney Stokes and Salma Mohamed.

