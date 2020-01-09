The Lady Falcons ended the season undefeated, winning the Atlantic-Cape Girls Junior High Soccer League championship.
The girls were led this season by nine eighth-graders. The Belhaven Girls Soccer Team is coached by head coach Marilee Sobrinski and assistant coach Angela Buckberg.
The players are as follows:
Eighth-graders:
• Ava Mazur
• Bella Mazur
• Samantha Goldberg
• Kaylee Lawrence
• Lani Ford
• Genevieve Morrison
• Kasey Bretones
• Emily Paytas
• Mackenzie Miller
• Danielle Schlear
Seventh-graders:
• Tyler Connell
• Julia Berger
• Kasey O’Brien
• Abaigh Heffernan
Sixth-graders:
• Maddie Meade
• Savannah Jones
• Isabella Iordanov
• Gia Geraci
• Alexa Levy
• Maggie Albert
• Rewan Mohamed
The managers are Sydney Stokes and Salma Mohamed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.