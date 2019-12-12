As we prepare to enter the winter months, the weather is starting to get colder but the efforts of our Belhaven Middle School students and staff continue to heat up! From the Renaissance Program theme of “First, think. Second, believe. Third, dream. And finally, dare,” to our technology initiatives and other citizenship and academic efforts, the Belhaven Falcons school community is truly soaring. So for this week, please enjoy the Belhaven Spotlight from Dr. Jennifer Luff!
As you can imagine with all of our work to start the year, there is a buzz around Belhaven Middle School! We are so excited about the great things happening here at Belhaven. Through a strong team effort, student leadership and the creativity of our staff and students, we had a great start to the school year and are moving into what will be a wonderful winter and spring.
As part of our drive to enhance learning opportunities for our students in an untethered environment, this year we were able to go one-to-one with Chromebooks in sixth through eighth grade. This gives each student a powerful learning tool to use throughout the school day. The feedback from the students and staff at the deployed grade levels has been very positive. The students have been taking very good care of their devices and are excited to have them when needed for classwork and projects!
In the seventh grade, students have also taken the initiative to start a student-led book club where they meet weekly and are hoping to Skype with the author soon. Teachers have worked to incorporate outside learning spaces throughout the fall to facilitate STEM lessons. Likewise, a new learning space configured this summer offers students a unique learning environment that is conducive to project work and collaboration.
Speaking of engagement, the Belhaven Renaissance Program continues to ignite a strong sense of school community and build a school culture centered on celebrating our amazing students and staffulty in meaningful ways. Our theme this year comes from a quote from Walt Disney, “First, think. Second, believe. Third, dream. And Finally, dare.” From “Start with Hello Week” to “The Week of Respect” to the Blue and Gold student and staffulty basketball game, celebrations of acceptance, respect, kindness and a team spirit make Belhaven a great place to be.
Additionally, Belhaven has adopted the Atlantic City Day Nursery as its service learning partner for the school year. Students began the year with a school supply drive and brought in over 440 items, which students delivered this week. While dropping off the supplies, our seventh graders had an opportunity to interact with the children and staff at the Day Nursery. Next up is a December diaper and wipes drive for the nursery. If you would like to make a donation of one of these items, feel free to contact the main office at Belhaven. This commitment from our school community helps support students in becoming engaged citizens.
This fall, our students also excelled in sports, the arts and other club experiences. Street team members took the reins in organizing Halloween socials for their peers. Athletic teams showed great sportsmanship while girls soccer and girls and boys cross country took the Cape Atlantic League Junior Championships. Two Belhaven vocalists won prestigious spots on the All South Jersey Choir. This is just a small sample of all the amazing things our well-rounded students accomplish. Go Falcons!
These are all great highlights, but we have so much more to be excited for in the next few weeks and months. We are looking forward to the upcoming Winter Concert, where our musicians will show off their talents. The Linwood Holiday Basketball Tournament kicks off next week. The Winter Kindness Challenge comes to a close at the end of the month, and we can’t wait to see all the kind acts our students performed. Partnerships with the PTO, LEF and Linwood families continue to make Belhaven strong! Coming in the new year: a school garden and a new mentoring program. Belhaven continues to soar!
Thanks Dr. Luff! We are proud of all the accomplishments and work of both the students and staff at Belhaven and look forward to continued success throughout the year! And as always, join us throughout the year and get to know more about our schools and the work our students and staff are committed to each day. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. @linwoodschools. #FinsUpWingsUp
