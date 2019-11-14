NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel celebrated the holiday of Simchat Torah on Oct. 20 with singing, dancing and Israeli flags.
Simchat Torah is when the cycle of reading the Torah, the five books of the Hebrew Bible, is complete and begun again. During the service, the Torah scroll was unrolled and congregants stood by their B’nai Mitzvah Torah portions.
The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel accommodates all types of modern Jewish families. For more information, see BethIsraelNorthfield.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.