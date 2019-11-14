NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel celebrated the holiday of Simchat Torah on Oct. 20 with singing, dancing and Israeli flags.

Simchat Torah is when the cycle of reading the Torah, the five books of the Hebrew Bible, is complete and begun again. During the service, the Torah scroll was unrolled and congregants stood by their B’nai Mitzvah Torah portions.

The largest Reform congregation in the area, Beth Israel accommodates all types of modern Jewish families. For more information, see BethIsraelNorthfield.org.

Load comments