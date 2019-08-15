NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel is collecting new school supplies for local children in need.
Supplies can be dropped off during business hours on or before Friday, Aug. 23, at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road.
Supplies needed include pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, erasers, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, pencil cases, pencil sharpeners, soft lunch boxes, Book Sox, composition books, notebook dividers, index cards, scissors, markers, sticky notes, correction tape, hand sanitizer, one-inch binders, glue sticks, calculators, rulers, folders and book bags.
For questions, contact bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or call 609-641-3600.