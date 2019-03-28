Beth Israel Hosts Purim Play & Carnival

NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel celebrated the joyous holiday of Purim on Sunday, March 17, with songs, a Dr. Seuss-inspired retelling of the Purim story, and a Purim Carnival. Children came dressed in costume, and happily wielded noisemakers as part of the festivities.
Rabbi David M. Weis greeted the congregation and guests, and led them in Purim songs. The Beth Israel Children’s Choir performed the play, with original songs written by Rabbi Weis and Choir Director Rebecca Weis. A Purim Carnival followed with games and prizes, as well as treats for sale, including the traditional triangular Purim cookie, hamentaschen. The carnival was made possible with numerous volunteers, many who were part of the youth groups at Beth Israel.
Some Beth Israel congregants received visits from religious school students bearing bags of Purim cheer, known as Mishloach Manot. The students in grades kindergarten through sixth were participating in the tradition of giving gifts of food to others, in celebration of the Purim holiday.
The students first assembled bags with hamantaschen along with other sweets and fruit. They also made triangular cards, wishing everyone a “Happy Purim.”
Students then traveled via carpools, driven by their parents, to deliver the packages to about 60 of Beth Israel’s congregants over the age of 75. After the deliveries, the students and parents assembled back at Beth Israel to talk about their experiences and eat pizza together. There was positive feedback from all involved.
“Last Sunday on a rainy dreary day, a ray of sunshine came to my door with four little smiling faces delivering a Purim basket,” wrote congregant Ruth Bandoroff in an email to the synagogue. “What a treat!”
Purim is a joyous holiday that affirms and celebrates Jewish survival and continuity throughout history. Its celebration includes costumes, skits and songs, noisemakers, and gifts of food.