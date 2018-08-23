NORTHFIELD — Families with preschool-age children are invited to Beth Israel Nursery School’s open house 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road.
The event will feature Stoney the Party Llama and a petting zoo. Families will have an opportunity to visit the nursery school and learn about Beth Israel’s program, which is open to the community.
Beth Israel Nursery School’s program incorporates art, movement and music, stories, writing and dramatic play, smart boards and a playground built on a sandbox.
New this year will be a cooking program led by Happy Heart Corner.
The Handwriting Without Tears program is a cornerstone of literacy development and employs multisensory tools to help students succeed. The children also learn about Jewish holidays in hands-on activities that range from making their own challah to participating in a weekly Shabbat program with Rabbi David M. Weis.
Small class sizes and personalized attention are a hallmark of the program. Beth Israel Nursery School is open to children ages 2 to 5. They may attend the program two, three or five days per week.There also is a Mommy, Music & Me program for children under age 2 with their parent or guardian.
To RSVP for the open house, contact Education Director Cookie Feldman at cookie.feldman@cbinorthfield.org or 609-641-3600.