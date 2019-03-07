Beth Israel plans Purim ‘spiel’ and carnival

NORTHFIELD — Children dressed as Queen Esther, Haman and Mordechai — and their parents — are welcome at Beth Israel’s Purim celebration Sunday, March 17, at the synagogue, 2501 Shore Road.
The festivities start at 10:15 a.m. with a Purim "spiel," or skit, a humorous portrayal of the Purim story. The story will be a modern take on the traditional tale in which Queen Esther saves her fellow Jews from certain destruction.
This year’s "schpiel" has a Dr. Seuss theme and incorporates original songs written by Sunday school teacher Rebecca Weis and Rabbi David M. Weis.
Following the spiel, there will be a Purim Carnival. Tickets will be available for purchase to play games and win prizes. Children dressed in costume will receive a free game ticket. There will also be food, including the holiday’s traditional triangular cookies, available for purchase.
The event is open to both congregants and the community. No reservations are needed.
For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.