Northfield — On Sunday, Sept. 22, Beth Israel congregants received visits from religious school students with bags filled with traditional treats for Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The students in grades K-6 were “sharing the sweetness” to wish the congregants a sweet new year.
The students decorated the bags and filled them with apples, honey, and cookies. Students then traveled via carpools, driven by their parents, to deliver the packages to congregants who were members of the Covenant Society and Life and Legacy campaign. These groups are responsible for sustaining Beth Israel in the present and the future.
The largest synagogue in the area, Beth Israel is a warm and welcoming home to generations of families who play a vital and integral part in synagogue life. Accommodating to all types of modern Jewish families, Beth Israel welcomes members wherever they may be found on their personal Jewish journey.
