Beth Israel to host JPlace Kids Model Seder

NORTHFIELD — Young children and their parents are invited to join Rabbi David M. Weis for a Model Seder for Passover 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road.
Free of charge and open to the community, the Model Seder is geared toward children from toddler age to age 7. The younger group will take part in the Model Seder for Sunday school students in grades kindergarten through second.
Please RSVP to Cookie Feldman, director of education, at cookie.feldman@cbinorthfield.org or 609-641-3600.
The largest synagogue in the area, Beth Israel accommodates all types of modern Jewish families and welcomes members wherever they may be on their personal Jewish journey.