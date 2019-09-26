092619_lns_highholidays Tashlichmain2
Felicia L. Niven / submitted

NORTHFIELD — The community is invited to share in the beauty and tradition of the High Holidays at Beth Israel and enjoy a taste of the synagogue that has been an integral part of local Jewish life for 130 years.

Services will be held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, unless otherwise noted.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, the Jewish community is invited to welcome the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, with an intergenerational worship service at Beth Israel. No tickets are required.

A Tashlich service will take place 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Huntington Avenue Beach in Margate. Families are encouraged to bring a shofar. This service is open to the community and all are welcome.

A JPlace Apples & Honey program will take place 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Beth Israel. This event is for families with children of toddler age up to second grade. It will include a pizza dinner and RSVPs are needed. Please contact bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or call 609-641-3600 if you are planning to attend.

The community also is welcome to worship at Beth Israel during the afternoon of Yom Kippur, Wednesday, Oct. 9. Sacred Meditation begins at 3:30 p.m. and Yizkor starts at 4 p.m. Yom Kippur worship concludes with a Neilah Service following Yizkor Memorial Services. No tickets are required for these services.

For more information, call 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org

