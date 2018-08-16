NORTHFIELD — Beth Israel’s Youth Groups are holding a School Supply Drive to benefit local children. Beth Israel Temple Youth, Mitzvah Corps and ITY-BITY will be collecting school supplies for needy families through Aug. 21.
Supplies needed include: pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, erasers, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, pencil cases, pencil sharpeners, soft lunch boxes, Book Sox, composition books, notebook dividers, index cards, scissors, markers, sticky notes, correction tape, hand sanitizer, one-inch binders, glue sticks, calculators, rulers, folders and book bags.
Supplies may be dropped off during business hours at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield.
For questions, contact bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org or call 609-641-3600.