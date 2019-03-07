'Blue Yonder' at the Gateway Theater celebrates women

How does Full Moon Theatre Company celebrate Women’s History Month? By producing an all-female cast production of “Blue Yonder” at the Gateway Theater in Somers Point. The play is made up of 11 monologues performed by nine actresses and will run March 8 to 17.
Theater company director Pattye Herron and producer Paul Herron chose the play by Kate Aspengren for a number of reasons. The couple described this play as a “cousin” to another play they recently produced, titled “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” referring to the similarities in the play’s format.
In “Blue Yonder” we will hear the unique and thought-provoking stories of 11 women including a flight instructor, a doorperson, a firefighter, a mother, an employment counselor, a telephone operator, a pro softball player, a nurse, a daredevil and a body parts donor. Pattye Herron described the play and experience as “a wonderful exploration of the rich and varied lives of women today and an opportunity to showcase the actors’ talents and skills.”
The wonderful thing about Community Theater is the showcase of our local talent. All the actresses cast in “Blue Yonder” reside within the communities surrounding Somers Point, with Brigantine being the furthest commute for any of the stars of the show.
Pamela Dollak, a veteran actress of theater productions throughout our region, who is also the editor of the Atlantic City Press’ At The Shore and Atlantic City Weekly, will perform two of the monologue’s during each performance. Dollak will play both the nurse and the body parts donor.
When asked what continues to draw her back to the Full Moon Theater Company productions, Dollak said while she is sometimes unfamiliar with some of the work planning to be performed she “puts her trust in Pattye and Paul Herron” when it comes to choosing quality material.
Pattye Herron talked about her vision for this production and future plays: “We try to give the actors a challenge they can succeed at and not fail.”
Past plays the couple has produced have been well received by area theater goers. She added, “It is wonderful to be able to put 180 people in a room enjoying something together; it is a great gift for the community.”
To add to the theme of togetherness and bringing people together, Pattye Herron said she has met some of her greatest friends and relationships through theater. The Gateway Theater holds a very special place in the hearts of both Paul and Pattye Herron. The couple was married on the Gateway Theater stage on Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2004, and have been taking theatrical leaps of faith in producing plays there ever since.
Performances will take place March 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at the Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave, Somers Point. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at gatewaybythebay.org/tickets or by calling 609-653-0553. Friday and Saturday performances will be 7:30 p.m. with the Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.