Bring on Bayfest: Visitors give a nod to the '70s

SOMERS POINT — The 30th annual Bayfest celebration kicks off along Bay Avenue 10 a.m. Saturday rain or shine. Organizers say Bayfest is the largest one-day event in South Jersey and it is hard to dispute as Bay Avenue is traditionally filled with visitors enjoying Bayfest. They come to welcome spring and finally getting to spend a day outdoors tasting the food, hearing new music, stopping and shopping at the more than 100 crafters and vendor booths and activities that line the street and make Bayfest so unique. Gerald Hieb, chairman of Bayfest said previously, “Bayfest not only makes Somers Point a better place to live, but successfully promotes our special town to a wider audience."
The William Morrow Beach at Higbee and Bay avenues will be filled with live music, family friendly games and activities that include pony rides, bounce houses, a football toss and more. The Give and Take Jugglers will amaze kids young and not-so-young with their amazing feats. Shore Medical Center will have a big tent stretched along Bay Avenue and is offering visitors their Wellness to Well-being health fair with health education and free glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings plus games and giveaways such as Deterra medication safe disposal bags.
There will be sea creatures to check out thanks to the aquarium touch tank and activities to climb on, ride on and create. But for all the fun that is stretched along the 14 blocks of Bay Avenue there is also a nod to the beginnings of the event that grew from Earth Day and commemorates the city’s connection to the water and nature. Bayfest has grown with more vendors, more music and more fun over the years, but so have the educational and environmental components that celebrate life along the bay.
When Bayfest kicked off in 1989 it was Somers Point recognizing Earth Day and the way of life residents and visitors have always enjoyed. Surrounded by water on three sides, the city and its residents coexist with nature. Reinforcing that connection with Earth Day and acknowledging the bond between the city and the environment, organizations such as the Patcong Creek Foundation, the Greater Egg Harbor Watershed Association, the Somers Point Green Team, the Green Thumb Garden Club and the Cub Scouts work hard to preserve that connection. All of the groups will offer information during Bayfest.
Many vendors will be using recycled and upcycled materials to make interesting items such as intricate bird houses covered in varieties of bird seeds, wall plaques created from old license plates and jewelry created from old typewriter keys.
As visitors walk along the bayfront, a likely breeze will carry the scent of any kind of food your taste buds could want. The breeze will carry music as well. Live bands are a staple of Bayfest, and this year is no different. Crowd favorite Nae Breeks Pipe and Drum will perform as will the Kilted Rogues and the Rob Meunier Band. Country western fans will be tapping their feet to The Rhythm Kings and fans will be able to keep on truckin' to the sounds of The Dead Reckoning, a Grateful Dead tribute band.
While Bayfest serves as a harbinger of spring and an environmentally friendly event it is also a fundraiser that has managed to bring much to the bayfront. Over the past three decades Bayfest has evolved into more than just a fun day. It is also an event that showcases life along the bay and the efforts to make Bay Avenue a destination for locals and tourists alike with its historic charm, great restaurants, a free beach and nearby watering holes along with the Greate Bay Art Gallery, the Gateway Playhouse and the new transient marina that is in progress.
The event also raises money for local endeavors. In the past, the funds have purchased the playground on the beach, the banners that line the telephone poles along Bay Avenue, much needed improvements to Bud Kern Field and donations to Mainland Regional High School.
Bayfest 30th anniversary is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, rain or shine. Parking can be a challenge during Bayfest. Parking is available at the hockey courts at Bud Kern Field and Fire Hall No. 1 on Bethel Road. Handicapped parking spots are available at the Gateway Playhouse parking lot.