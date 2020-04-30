Northfield City Council unanimously approved a municipal budget April 14 that will not increase local taxes. In fact, the tax rate that property owners pay per $100 of assessed property value will dip slightly in 2020 from $0.968 to $0.963 or a drop of 0.52%.
The Northfield general budget is $13,304,442, of which $8,442,419 is to be raised through local tax levy. That amount is $63,112 less that the amount raised by taxes in 2019. Each property owners’ taxes are calculated by taking the assessed value multiplied by the tax rate. The average home is assessed in Northfield at $218,158.
The public hearing on the budget was held on the Zoom platform in accordance with social distancing guidelines established statewide. Residents were able to view the budget on the city website prior to the meeting and were able to attend the meeting virtually and ask questions of the council members, as with all local city council meetings.
Mayor Erland Chau said this year’s budget reflects a deliberate path of structuring the city and services within its means. He added that it makes Northfield a well-run, safer and more livable community and maintains the city services residents are accustomed to while still investing in the city’s future.
Northfield City Council President Frank Perri said the council was able to hold the line on taxes in Northfield for a number of reasons, including a decrease in the number of tax appeals filed and a ratable drop of only $6.5 million over the past 12 months. He also said the shared municipal court with Linwood is a savings along with a restructuring in the fire department and the use of part-time employees as factors in helping to keep services up and costs level.
Perri said the construction fees were favorable, and the city saw a resurgence of homes being rehabbed in all areas of Northfield. He pointed to city debt being paid off and to the improved tax collections rate in the city of 97.8% in 2019. That increase in collections saved residents $345,156 and permitted the city to use the funds in the reserve for uncollected taxes to keep taxes down for the current year.
“I have to hand it to council and the city employees who helped to maintain the quality of service in Northfield,” said Perri.
For more information see cityofnorthfield.org.
Point taxes up 2.9 cents under proposed budget
If the budget plan is approved as proposed, property owners in Somers Point will see a 2.96¢ increase on their municipal tax bill based on the proposal introduced by City Council on April 23. The 2020 spending plan of $16,712,582 calls for $11,536,693 to be raised by the local tax levy. The budget as proposed is $1.4 million less than last year’s overall budget of $18,126,223. The proposed 2020 budget will increase the tax rate to $1.0186 per $100 of assessed property value, up from .989¢ in 2019.
The average home in Somers Point is assessed at $210,015 according to the budget document available on the Somers Point website. The tax increase would translate to residents in a home assessed at the city average paying $5.17 more per month or an annual increase of $62.04 for municipal tax bill.
The amount to be raised by taxes of $11,536,693 is up $262,004 over 2019 and includes the usage of $1,996,211 of surplus to support the budget. Included in the city’s budget is $5,175,889 in miscellaneous revenues derived from alcohol beverage license, municipal court, fines and permits, hotel fees and cable franchise fee.
According to City Administrator Wes Swain, the public hearing on the budget is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28. It will likely be a virtual meeting. See somerspointgov.org for the link to join the meeting.
Linwood budget holds the line
Property owners in Linwood will not see an increase in their local municipal tax bill this year. City Council introduced a $13,480,513 budget April 22 that calls for $8,804,335 to be raised by local purpose tax. That spending plan reflects an increase of $69,959 over 2019, but, according to Mayor Darren Matik, it will not change the tax rate or affect the amount to be collected via the local purpose tax.
The municipal tax rate of $0.946 per $100 of assessed property value remains static for 2020. The average home assessment in Linwood is $298,933 according to Linwood Chief Financial Officer Anthony Strazzeri.
Matik listed several reasons why the budget was able to come in at a zero increase. It reflects steps taken over the past five years that included privatizing the landscaping services for the city; and sharing services with other municipalities, such as municipal court with Northfield and police dispatch along with sewer with Egg Harbor Township. The mayor said there has also been a leveling off of successful tax appeals in the city, with less than 60 last year as compared with 2017, when there were more than 230 successful tax appeals that resulted in lost revenue to city coffers of $422,000.
While municipalities are charged with collecting all the taxes, Matik cautioned that the cities control less than 30% of a property owner's tax bill. The balance of the taxes a homeowner pays annually includes the fire district, open space, county, county health, library, and, the largest amount, local and regional school districts.
Linwood residents will have the opportunity to learn more about the budget at the virtual City Council meeting accessible via Zoom and beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. Budget committee Chairman Matt Levinson along with Strazzeri will do a presentation on the city’s spending plan.
For more information see linwoodcity.org
