Running a business can be challenging and difficult. Being responsible for a business' operations, employees, customer service, cash flow and paying bills is just a portion of the things that are required of a business owner. In the situation we find ourselves in, we are in unchartered times. If we go back 100 years and examine the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, we may find a few similarities. However the loss of life was great and the business landscape was much different then. This includes the changes our country has undertaken that moved us away from being a manufacturing nation to the knowledge economy we have become. The uncertainty of the how and when we will return to some sort of normalcy can weigh heavy on us all, especially business owners. When you add in all of the additional factors that are now upon us, the stress and feelings of concern can be overwhelming.
People have, many times, described this situation of feeling overwhelmed as “being buried.” For some, by the time they figure out where they are, they are lower or even more buried than they thought they would be. They are aware they are somewhere below grade and in need of assistance.
The interesting thing about feeling buried, in what is clearly the most difficult of times, is that it may actually be where some of the most valuable and helpful resources are to help you move forward and closer to where you want to be and we all need to be.
When it comes to business challenges and developing strategies to help business owners and operators solve them, throughout my career I have had the opportunity to assist thousands of people through difficult times. The majority of those I have worked with have felt like they were “buried” at one point or another. If you find yourself in a similar situation, consider the following.
The seed of entrepreneurship is something you can plant, grow and benefit from as long as you are willing to work hard, be persistent and identify, develop and utilize a nurturing atmosphere.
If your existing business (or adjusting your business model) is the seed, then the conditions, environment and surroundings are the soil.
When the seed is planted, it is usually a dark and unfamiliar place, void of light. If that seed is planted in the right location that same dark and somewhat confusing place can be filled with all the resources you will need to develop, maintain, or grow your business.
While I am not a traditional gardener, I have always considered myself an Economic Gardener. Loosely defined, the term refers to taking an active role in business development that concentrates or has a focus on assisting and helping existing (or new) business grow. I have added helping businesses in crisis or facing challenges develop realistic strategies to the definition.
If you find yourself below where you want to be in business, here are a few suggested tips and techniques to consider from your friendly regional Economic Gardener:
• Location: You may be a home-based business, renting space or perhaps you own your location. Regardless, the right location can increase the chances you will grow more successfully. You chose the location for good reason. And if given a choice to grow always look for the most resources or nutrient rich place to locate.
• Elements outside of your control may affect you: Excessive heat, freezing cold, drought, or even too much water can negatively affect the growth potential of a seed. Elements like competition, regulations, suppliers, and most importantly what is currently affecting our business communities today can all affect your growth and survival.
• Identifying and utilizing valuable resources: Resources such as podcasts, emails andd online seminars, including industry-specific information and counseling, are readily available. For existing business that may be struggling or looking for direction, Chambers of Commerce, colleges and universities as well as regional, state and federal agencies and economic development departments offer a wide variety of programs and resources to help your business not only work through the current challenges but on the other side to help your business grow stronger.
• Choose the right tools: Just like in gardening, the correct tools in business can make the work you do much easier. Whether it is a shovel and a hoe or hardware, software or equipment, make sure you get the best quality tools you can afford. This also extends to utilizing the right mix of resources in the form of the national, state and regional resources that are being developed and rolled out quickly.
• Consider finding a gardener to assist you: If you need assistance during the growth or development process, help is available. If you, like many, do not possess the greenest of thumbs, you may want to enlist a “gardener” with experience and a proven track record.
When it comes to business development, especially at a time like this, there is no miracle-type growth formula. The formula for survival and success consists of hard work, determination and the right conditions along with identification and utilization of all the resources available to you.
Underground can be a place where resources abound. You will, like many entrepreneurs and business owners before you, spend time below grade as a newly planted seed or as an older seed searching for new life. Always look forward and plan for your “breakthrough” opportunities to emerge out of the darkness and into a brighter future as together we move toward the next season of business.
