SOMERS POINT — The city Arts Commission is presenting a new event — a summer musical at Kennedy Park on Sunday evening, July 22 at 6 p.m.
The REV Theatre Company of Philadelphia will perform "The 1940s Cabaret," a great big piece of all-American apple pie — a happy, heady hit parade of musical nostalgia, based on the song stylings of Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters, said Rosemary Hay of the REV Theatre.
REV’s performing trademarks are the use of an outdoor venue and involving the audience in the production numbers that include swing, jazz, boogie-woogie and ethnic music styles.
The performers encourage direct communication with and response from the audience. The actors address people directly and interact with them. Kennedy Park is a perfect setting for REV’s cabaret and the Arts Commission encourages everyone to come out for this special event.
This first-time event is free and open to the public; attendees should bring their own seating. The park provides handicapped parking and assistance is provided by request two weeks prior to the event by emailing somersptarts@gmail.com.
The Arts Commission is presenting this event with the support of the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club.
REV has presented outdoor productions of Shakespeare’s plays in Philadelphia and Cape May and is bringing this new production of music and songs to Somers Point. Philadelphia Weekly says: “exhilarating and imaginative.” The Philadelphia Inquirer calls it “Superb.”