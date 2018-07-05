LINWOOD — Enter Gilda’s Club this week and there are more than 50 kids having fun, laughing, playing games and being busy just being kids at the annual Camp Sparkle. But when these kids start to talk, you learn they have gone through some tough days, weeks and months to get where they are. Every one of the kids in the room has been affected by cancer.
Noogieland is a special place for children who are touched by cancer in any way, said director Lori Stranges.
Life changes in many ways for a family when there is a cancer diagnosis. According to Stranges, of Seaville, in Noogieland young friends gain the strength and confidence they need during the difficult times they are experiencing by talking about their feelings, laughing and making new friends who truly understand them. The Noogieland programs provide emotional support through age-appropriate groups and activities in a caring and fun setting.
Each of the kids, from as young as 5-years-old like Lia Myers, of Marmora, who comes to Gilda’s Club Noogieland programs with her 9-year-old sister Cara, speaks openly about why they are there. The Myerses lost their dad to cancer. They were having fun with their counselor-in-training, Natalie Brady, 14, of Linwood. She began coming to the Noogieland programs when her mom died when she was 7.
Counselor Ben Sides, of Galloway Township, helped 7-year-old Jesse Westcott, of Vineland, unload a bin loaded with toy trains. Sides will head off to college in the fall, but he wanted to help at Camp Sparkle this summer.
“I came here when my mom the first time she was diagnosed with cancer. She had a rough time but was OK, then she had a re-occurrence but now she is good and cancer free. But coming here to Gilda’s Club to the Noogieland programs was a special time, and I wanted to help give that back to other kids. This is such a positive environment. When you are here, you almost forget about the cancer, and it lets you know you are not alone,” said Sides.
The week is filled with storytelling, karate, dance, art, a basketball clinic, drum circle, live animals and music. Jada Majors, 18, of Sea Isle City, helps with the younger kids this week at Camp Sparkle. She started coming as a young child when her dad was diagnosed with cancer. He has since died, but Jada says she shares a love a music that came from her dad. She will read a story about her dad and their shared love of music to the young campers.
Stranges said so many people generously step forward to help make the camp possible for the kids. There are more than 20 volunteers who are part of Camp Sparkle.
For more information on Noogieland, contact Stranges at 609-926-2699 or lori@gildasclubsouthjersey.org.