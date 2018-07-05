SOMERS POINT — It took longer than planned but the Somers Point Board of Education approved Carleena Supp as the new principal of the Jordan Road School.
Supp comes to Somers Point from the Egg Harbor Township School District where she has been an assistant principal at the high school for the past five years.
The Board of Education had set a deadline of May for appointing a replacement for the retiring Jordan Road Principal Susan Dugan but came to an impasse and began the search process again, soliciting input from the community on what they felt most important in an administrator prior to making a decision.
Prior to being part of the administrative team in Egg Harbor Township, Supp was a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher in the Northfield School District. She is a graduate of LaSalle University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in math and earned her teaching certification via the alternate route program. She earned her masters degree from Rowan University in educational leadership.
Michelle Carney Ray Yoder, the new superintendent of the Somers Point School District, said she is thrilled to have Supp on the team and at the helm of the Jordan Road School.
Supp was approved by the Board of Education at a June 26 special meeting.
Supp said she has gained priceless experience working in Egg Harbor Township. Aside from the normal disciplinary responsibilities and attendance intervention as vice principal she also did teacher observations, helped with 504 plans for students, implemented a new teacher support program and was involved with the Renaissance program. She is leaving a school with 2,400 students to head to Jordan Road, where the fall enrollment will be about 500 students.
“This is a dream job for me. I loved working at the high school, but Somers Point is such a tight knit community with a strong connection to the schools, I can hardly wait for my first day,” said Supp.
The Jordan Road principal job is a 12-month position. Supp will begin in late August at an annual rate of $110,000. She and her family reside in Northfield.