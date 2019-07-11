The Fourth of July kicked off in Northfield with the 38th annual Frank Connolly Memorial Mile and a record 288 runners. Organizers Jay Hurley and his daughter Kate Hanlin said the previous record was 250.
The first to cross the finish line was Jason Richwall, who ran a blistering race, especially in the heat, at 4:31. The first Northfield male to cross was Kevin Antczac. Morgan Sinclair finished first for the women.
The Northfield parade, organized by the Northfield Cultural Committee, had Shore Road and Mill Road lined to see and hear the sights and sounds of Independence Day. The parade featured the Citizen of the Year Roy Clark along with Miss Fourth of July Marina Campbell and many others.
Over in Linwood it was red, white and blue at the Linwood Historical Museum and Linwood firehouse, where the annual bike parade was held and then families could visit the museum and the fire station. Veteran firefighter Wayne Dilks manned his normal station and helped the youngest of visitors learn how to use a fire hose.
Hundreds turned out for events on Independence Day events and were all wrapped up before noon in time for the beach, pool or barbecues.