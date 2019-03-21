Chartertech announces Teacher and Educational Services Professional of Year

Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts has selected Patricia Nicodemus as Teacher of the Year.
"Every child thinks about what to do when they grow up, and every child changes their mind about a hundred times," Nicodemus said. "When I was a child, I would not have said that being a teacher was what I wanted to be when I grew up; I wanted to study the ocean and everything in it. After studying biology at Saint Peters University, I spent time substitute teaching and quickly realized I enjoyed working with kids. I learned that before a child can be successful outside of school they must first be successful in school. Children need to learn to have confidence in their abilities and their work. They also need to learn to have confidence in themselves. They need to understand that they are special, and that they are wonderful for just being themselves. Becoming a teacher did not feel like just a job but a vocation where I can share the subject I love while making a difference.
"Teaching at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts has given me the platform to not only teach science but to instill the values to be successful in our Artists. Chartertech is a school filled with a diverse community of Artists and these children surprise me with their creativity and love of the arts every day. As a small community, Chartertech has allowed me to build relationships with each Artist I teach. My devotion to Biology and the other sciences has evolved into a passion for teaching and a drive to ignite this passion in others. I am grateful that my two loves are best practiced together."
Rick Fognano is the 2018-2019 Chartertech Educational Services Professional of the Year
Fognano is the technology and facilities manager at Chartertech.
“While working at Chartertech High School, every day is different," Fognano said. "I manage everything from the network and Wi-Fi to the building and grounds. However, the one thing that does not change is the appreciation of my colleagues, the daily thank you’s, and enjoying what I do. We have a great team here and I am just playing my part to contribute to the success of the school. Encouragement rather than criticism from administration goes a long way. Troubleshooting and seeing the end result of a job well done is most satisfying for me."