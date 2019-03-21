Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Linwood, Northfield &amp; Somers Point

Chartertech announces Teacher and Educational Services Professional of Year

Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts has selected Patricia Nicodemus as Teacher of the Year.

"Every child thinks about what to do when they grow up, and every child changes their mind about a hundred times," Nicodemus said. "When I was a child, I would not have said that being a teacher was what I wanted to be when I grew up; I wanted to study the ocean and everything in it. After studying biology at Saint Peters University, I spent time substitute teaching and quickly realized I enjoyed working with kids. I learned that before a child can be successful outside of school they must first be successful in school. Children need to learn to have confidence in their abilities and their work. They also need to learn to have confidence in themselves. They need to understand that they are special, and that they are wonderful for just being themselves. Becoming a teacher did not feel like just a job but a vocation where I can share the subject I love while making a difference.

"Teaching at Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts has given me the platform to not only teach science but to instill the values to be successful in our Artists. Chartertech is a school filled with a diverse community of Artists and these children surprise me with their creativity and love of the arts every day. As a small community, Chartertech has allowed me to build relationships with each Artist I teach. My devotion to Biology and the other sciences has evolved into a passion for teaching and a drive to ignite this passion in others. I am grateful that my two loves are best practiced together."

Rick Fognano is the 2018-2019 Chartertech Educational Services Professional of the Year

Fognano is the technology and facilities manager at Chartertech.

“While working at Chartertech High School, every day is different," Fognano said. "I manage everything from the network and Wi-Fi to the building and grounds. However, the one thing that does not change is the appreciation of my colleagues, the daily thank you’s, and enjoying what I do. We have a great team here and I am just playing my part to contribute to the success of the school. Encouragement rather than criticism from administration goes a long way. Troubleshooting and seeing the end result of a job well done is most satisfying for me."

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.