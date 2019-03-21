CharterTech brings fun, revenge to stage in '9 to 5 The Musical'

SOMERS POINT — Doralee Rhodes, Violet Newstead and Judy Bernly panicked their way into moviegoers’ hearts back in 1980 when the film “9 to 5” was released. Country music star Dolly Parton, who played Doralee in the film, went on to add her musical talents to the story, written by Patricia Resnick and create “9 to 5 The Musical” that opened on Broadway in 2009. CharterTech High School for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and is bringing this fun PG rated musical to the stage to help celebrate.
The curtain will go up at 8 p.m. for “9 to 5 The Musical” Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 and again the following weekend, March 29 and 30.
There is something inherently wicked and funny about three co-workers sharing tales about their lecherous boss, Franklin Hart, played by Tristan Qawi of Atlantic City, and what they would like to do to him when Violet Newstead, played by Franziska Showell of Somers Point, fears she has put rat poison in his coffee and killed her boss. Violet and her co-workers Doralee, played by Mariela DeLaurentis, of Egg Harbor Township, and Judy, played by Rylee Gaskill, of Somers Point, put into action their plan to cover up their boss’ demise. When the trio discover he is not dead, they put together a plan to hold him captive in his home while they make improvements to the workplace he would never approve.
“9 to 5 The Musical” is directed by Chartertech High School veteran director and Principal Brian McGuire. Music teacher Jean Imler is the music director for the show and Karen Clayton is the choreographer. More than 30 CharterTech artists have been working for the past three months to bring the tale of working women, revenge and friendship that is set in the 1970s to the stage.
“9 to 5 The Musical” does have mature themes and parental guidance is suggested as some material may not be suitable for all ages. Tickets range from $10-$20. See https://cths.booktix.com/ to purchase tickets.
Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts is at 41 New Road in Linwood, behind the Dunkin Donuts. For additional information see chartertech.org or call 609-926-7694.